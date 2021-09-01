ONLY GOOD PRICE | 4 cheap products that are paying off on AliExpress

IMPORTANT: pay attention to the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

There are several quality cheap electronics and accessories that you can find on international shopping websites. On AliExpress, for example, you can find headphones, speakers, smart bracelets and a multitude of other products, all made by recognized brands and with extremely affordable prices.

To facilitate your search, the Canaltech Offers team selected five products that are already cheap and with even more interesting prices at the time this article was published. It’s worth checking out some of the options to save money when buying a new electronic.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6

Mi Band 6 maintains the proposal of previous models of being a small, discreet and simple device, which you put on your wrist and can even forget you are using it during the day. In addition to monitoring your physical activities and providing a great help when taking care of your health, it can be used to display notifications that arrive on your cell phone, allowing you to pick up your smartphone only when you are sure you need to answer someone.

The main innovations of Mi Band 6 are in the new physical activities that it manages to register. There are now 30 different exercises, including zumba, basketball, volleyball and pilates. The monitoring of sleep and heart rate is still present, recording important data about your health and showing some tips on how you can take better care of your body.

A health function worth highlighting is the new oximeter, which measures oxygen saturation in the blood. It is important because it can detect the presence of diseases that reduce the exchange between lungs and blood, such as asthma, pneumonia or even Covid-19.

MIFA F10

MIFA is an audio products brand, working with fully wireless headphones and speakers at affordable prices. This F10 model is an interesting option for those looking for a cheap Bluetooth speaker that has water resistance and is extremely portable. It’s the perfect size to put in a backpack and take anywhere you want to enjoy music.

Blitzwolf AirAux

Blitzwolf is a Chinese brand that is becoming more and more known in Brazil, especially thanks to its products aimed at the gamer audience. It currently has a very diverse lineup of different electronics, with headphones gaining in popularity around here. Among the different models, it is worth taking a look at the AirAux ER1.

It is an affordable model, which has Bluetooth 5.0 and has as a differential the RGB lights on the outside. It has a battery life that lasts up to 8 hours straight, but it can also be used with peace of mind by connecting a standard 3.5mm cable, ensuring you won’t be left without playing games or listening to music just because the battery is close to running out. It is an interesting option for those who want RGB lights as a differential.

Amazfit Stratos

A smart watch that uses its own system, but is compatible with both Android and iOS. Amazfit Stratos receives notifications from your smartphone, despite not receiving calls. The LCD screen is 1.34 inches and it is water resistant to 50m in depth, in addition to having Gorilla Glass protection, with ceramic edges around it.

The watch offers complete monitoring of physical activities, GPS + GLONASS system and has a great advantage: battery that lasts up to five days on a single charge. And, even though it’s robust, it only weighs about 70 g. The bracelets can be exchanged for any other, as it has the snap pattern of conventional watches.

It is an interesting product for those looking for an experience different from that found in Mi Band. Its design is closer to a conventional clock, although the main activity is even the possibility to see cell phone notifications and monitor health. All this in a product from Amazfit, a brand that is also recognized for this type of device.

Is AliExpress Reliable?

On AliExpress, you can buy thousands of products made by companies all over the world. All purchases are mediated by the site itself, with the security of being made through one of the largest e-commerce networks in the world. In addition, the payment methods are the ones you already know, such as boleto, installments on the card and even via Pix.

AliExpress works on the marketplace system, as do many other retailers operating in Brazil. This means that you are buying from other stores, which have their products for sale on the website. So it’s worth keeping an eye on details like the store’s overall rating and the reviews on the page of the product you want to buy to make sure you’re getting the item you’re looking for.

The site has a customer service team ready to respond to any problems with any purchase, with attendants who speak Portuguese. At Reclame Aqui, AliExpress has a high response rate, directing all customers to the channels where solutions can be found.

Delivery, import fees and refund

On AliExpress, you have a full money-back guarantee if you receive a product other than the one described in the store or do not receive the item on the estimated date. Some sellers also offer a free return service, where you have 15 days to decide if you want to keep the product. If you regret your purchase, you can send the product back for free and get your money back.

As most of the products sold come from Asia, delivery times can be longer than found in stores located in Brazil. However, AliExpress has been working to reduce this interval, chartering direct flights from China to bring them more quickly (some arrive in less than 30 days) and reducing the cost of shipping, which may even be free on some products.

about taxation

Although Brazilian customs may tax any purchase made abroad, this charge is made by sampling, which means that not all international purchases are taxed. Many consumers report making international purchases that are completely tax free. However, it is good to keep in mind that yes, the final value may increase after customs analysis upon arrival in Brazil.

Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money pay more

With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on the promotions of Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to keep up with the offers that appear daily in the country.

To make your life easier, the Canaltech Offers team incessantly researches all the bargains on the internet and gathers the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our group of offers and start saving in no time:

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.