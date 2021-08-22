Outlook (Android | iOS | Web), formerly Hotmail, is an email platform developed by Microsoft that gives users access to other company services such as Skype, OneDrive, Office Online, Xbox, and many others.

If you want to enable or disable the webmail message alert on your PC desktop, know that this procedure can be performed quickly and conveniently through the native Outlook app on Windows 10. Check out the step by step below!

How to enable Outlook Message Alert?

Step 1: Open Outlook app in Windows 10 and click “File” in the upper left corner.

Access the Outlook app on Windows 10 and click on “File” in the top menu (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: Select “Options” from the left menu.

Then select “Options” from the left menu (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: In the opened window then go to “Email”.

Click on “Email” in the left menu (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: Within the “Message arrival” section, check the option “Display an alert on the desktop” to enable the alerts, or uncheck it to disable them. Once the adjustments are finished, click “OK” to save the changes.

Notifications sent from the Windows 10 Desktop vary depending on what items are received in the email Inbox, so check which ones are displayed:

Email message; Meeting request; Task Request. Check or uncheck the indicated option and click “OK” to save (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5: If you have activated the feature, whenever you receive any of the above items in your inbox, notifications will be displayed on your PC’s Desktop.

With the function enabled, you will receive Outlook message alerts on your desktop (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! You can now turn Outlook message alerting on or off on Windows 10.

