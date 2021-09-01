Deleting Google Maps Search History

Google Maps (Android | iOS | Web) is a platform that helps people get around on a daily basis. Whenever you have any doubts about where it is or the route to a particular location, you can search there.

However, the Google service keeps a log of all your activities, including your searches. If you want to delete an item or the entire Google Maps search history, be aware that this is something that can be done quickly and conveniently on your mobile or PC. Check out how below!

How to delete Google Maps search history on mobile

Step 1: Open the Google Maps app on your phone and tap the icon with your photo in the top corner.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Open the Google Maps app and tap the icon with your photo (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: In the opened window then select “Settings”.

Then select “Settings” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: Locate the “Maps History” option and click on it.

Tap “Maps History” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: Next, find which search item you want to delete and tap the “X” next to it.

Find which search item you want to delete and tap the “X” next to it (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5: In the opened popup, click “Delete” to confirm the action.

In the open popup then click “Delete” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6: To delete part or all of Google Maps action history (including searches), tap “Delete” on the same page.

To clear Google Maps search history, tap “Delete” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 7: Select interval from last one hour, last 24 hours, whole period or create custom interval.

Select which interval you want to erase (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 8: To confirm the action, tap “Delete”.

Confirm the action by clicking “Delete” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

How to delete Google Maps search history on PC

Step 1: Access Google Maps through a web browser and click on the “Three Lines” icon to the left of the top menu.

Access Google Maps via PC and click on “Three lines” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: Scroll the left open menu then to the end and select “Activities on Google Maps”.

Scroll the open menu to the end and select “Activities on Google Maps” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: Find which search history item you want to delete and tap the “X” next to it.

Locate a search item you want to delete and click the “X” next to it (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: To delete part or all of Google Maps action history (including searches), click “Delete” on the same page.

To delete Google Maps search history, click “Delete” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5: Select interval from last one hour, last 24 hours, whole period or create custom interval.

In the opened popup, select the range you want to delete (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6: To confirm the action, click “Delete”.

Confirm the action by clicking “Delete” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! You can now delete an item or the entire Google Maps search history on mobile or PC.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.