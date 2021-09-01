Ashish Nehra Support Ishant: Ashish Nehra Ne Kiya Ishant Sharma Ka Support: Ashish Nehra Supports Ishant Sharma

Highlights

Ashish Nehra supported Ishant SharmaNehra said Ishant Sharma can make a comebackIshant Sharma has experience of playing more than 100 test matches Ishant could not take any wicket in Collides test Ishant SharmaNew Delhi

Ishant Sharma’s performance in the Leeds Test was not very good. He was criticized a lot for this. However, former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra is surprised by this. He said he was quite surprised by Sharma’s criticism after his poor performance in just one match. Ishant could not take any wicket in the third test match of the series against England. England leveled the series after beating India by an innings and 76 runs at Leeds.

Ishant Sharma bowled 22 overs and conceded 92 runs at an average of 4.18. Ishant’s performance at Headingley was the worst among India’s five fast bowlers. However, skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Shami say there is no problem with Ishant’s fitness. Although Ishant bowled several no-balls, questions are being raised about it.

Nehra, however, was quite surprised as to why people were criticizing Ishant. “It would be unfair to Ishant Sharma if we judge him on the basis of just one Test match or start discussing his place in the team,” he told an event organized by Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster in India. Someone asked me yesterday, will Headingley be Ishant’s last Test match? I was quite surprised that someone asked me this question.



Nehra, who played 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 27 T20 Internationals for India, further said that Ishant’s place in the team should not be questioned on the basis of just one match.

He said, ‘You cannot judge a bowler like Ishant Sharma on the basis of performance in just one match. Yes, we have four-five bowlers and there is a tough fight between them. But you can’t go with a different bowler in every Test match.

He further said that India did not lose the Headingley Test because of Ishant Sharma. Nehra admitted that Ishant’s performance in the Headingley Test was not good but added that a player with Ishant’s experience can change the course of the match at any time.

Nehra said, ‘Ishant bowled a no-ball here and so did Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. Yes, according to me Ishant Sharma was not in good shape. We lost the match, so there is a lot of discussion on it. Ishant was not the reason for our defeat. But we must not forget that he did not play the first match due to injury. But he has played more than 100 Test matches and because of this, he made a quick comeback in Tests early in the second Test.

When Nehra was asked whether Ishant would be rested for the fourth Test. Nehra said that off-spinner Ashwin can get a place in the fourth Test, so Mohammad Siraj or Ishant can be dropped.

