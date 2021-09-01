Apple buys Primephonic classical music streaming service

September 1, 2021
This Monday (30), Apple announced the acquisition of Primephonic, a classical music streaming service. In the coming months, the company plans to incorporate the platform’s exclusive songs, playlists and audio content into Apple Music.

The tool will gain optimized navigation and search to help classical music fans find their favorite titles. Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, points out that Primephonic is one of the favorite services of fans of this style of music. “Soon, we’re going to offer a dedicated classic experience that will be the best in the world.”

Image: Disclosure/Primephonic

According to Thomas Steffens, co-founder and CEO of Primephonic, the goal of the partnership is to make classical music more popular and connect new generations of musicians and audiences. “Artists love Primephonic and what we’ve done for classical music. By teaming up with Apple, we have a chance to deliver the best experience to millions of listeners.”

At the moment, Primephonic is not accepting new subscribers and, already on its homepage, it presents an official announcement about the union with Apple. Next Tuesday (7), it will be closed. Existing customers of the service can use it until deactivation, after which they will receive a pro-rated refund as well as six free months of Apple Music. The new dedicated app will be released early next year.

Source: iMore

