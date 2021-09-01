ajinkya rahane in team: Indian captain Virat Kohli has four important questions before the Oval Test

After India’s loss in Leeds, the question has been raised whether Virat Kohli and Co. are playing with the right team combination in England. After injury and defeat, the visiting team may have to make the right changes in their playing XI under compulsion. But the big question is whether captain Kohli will change the middle-order as well? Or will once again go to the four-pacer theory and the batting will not be disturbed? let’s take a look

watch Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane’s recent form is not very good. He is the vice-captain of the team. And according to this logic his place in the team should be assured. And especially after his half-century in the Lord’s Test, in which India won, it was believed that Rahane was now back in color. But Rahane has many questions. Especially when players like Suryakumar Yadav and Hanuma Vihari are sitting on the bench right now. There is no doubt that Rahane will have to bring more consistency in his performance. He has played innings of 5, 1, 61, 18 and 10 runs in this series.

What will happen to Ishant, a fast bowler will get rest?

Ishant Sharma did not appear in any color in Leeds. Captain Virat Kohli, although denied about Ishant’s injury, but still there are questions in the team about this fast bowler. If Ishant is not included in the squad, Shardul Thakur, who played in the Nottingham Test before the injury, could get a chance. His batting also helps in this. If Shardul is not fully fit then India will have no other option than Umesh Yadav. However, Yadav has not got much opportunities in recent times. India have missed a good swing bowler on this tour. Kohli has talked about giving opportunities to the fast bowlers while resting them. However, he will also have to take care that the trio of Siraj, Shami and Bumrah does not have to be broken.

What will happen to Agarwal and Sau?

The chances of these two getting a chance are slim. Cheteshwar Pujara has saved his place after scoring 91 runs in Leeds. And want to give a chance to Agarwal and Sau that means KL Rahul’s place will have to be changed again. It will not go well with him as he along with Rohit Sharma has given the team a good start on most of the occasions. However, it could be a possibility. If Pant’s poor form with the bat is seen, then the captain can reduce a bowler and give a chance to an additional batsman. However, taking 20 wickets in a Test match is very important for Kohli. So it is a bit difficult to happen.

Chance for Ashwin, Jadeja out?

This is not such a straightforward question. Ravindra Jadeja has a knee injury and because of this, Ashwin can get a chance in the team. However, if the ground is traditionally advantageous for spinners, the Indian team could make a surprising decision. Can be fielded with both Ashwin and Jadeja. With this, three bowlers can get a chance. This will also support Rishabh Pant in batting. But somewhere it hurts Virat Kohli’s theory of taking the field with four fast bowlers. Weather and conditions can also play a role in this.