Marvel anticipates Kang’s arrival in theaters with new comic involving Multiverse

Supervillain Kang the Conqueror — who has tormented the Avengers multiple times in Marvel’s comics and is expected to appear more in the company’s Cinematic Universe — will star in a new comic book series called Timeless. According to the initial description, the magazine will debut in December and will set the tone for the Marvel universe next year, with the right to an adventure involving the Casa das Ideias Multiverse, which is gradually opening outside the magazines and promises to reveal itself once in a while Spider-Man: No Return Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Here’s the complete mysterious synopsis of Timeless: “The future of the Marvel Universe is here, and Timeless is where it all begins. When a new and ominous timeline emerges, Kang the Conqueror must fight until next year to protect the timeline Major 616, which he’s worked for centuries to solidify as his own Jed MacKay, Kev Walker, Joe Bennett, Mark Bagley and more give a glimpse of what’s coming to the Marvel Universe in 2022 in a story that will prove…the future is timeless. “

The news is not surprising, as Marvel is betting heavily on the character lately. After all, it is speculated that the character “The One Who Remains”, revealed at the end of the first season of the Disney+ Loki series, is possibly Kang. Or maybe one of its temporal variants is or will be Kang in upcoming movies and series.

The One Who Remains, a character from the Loki series that would be a Kang variant of one of the timelines of the Multiverse (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Studios)

Anyway, the mysterious character played by Jonathan Majors (of Lovecraft Country) is already slated to return in the film Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania, scheduled to premiere in 2023. Until then there will still be much speculation about his link (or not) with the Kang we met in the comics.

Speaking of which, Kang is already starring in a miniseries that bears his name, by writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, by artist Carlos Magno, colorist Espen Grundetjern and lyricist Joe Caramagna. In the story, he finds an adult Kang going back in time to take his younger self off the timeline and train him, with the intention of not repeating his mistakes.

