Approved from England! A first in the fight against coronavirus…

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 22, 2021
HOW WILL THE MEDICINE BE APPLIED TO PATIENTS?

It has been noted that the drug developed by Regeneron and Roche will be administered to patients by injection or infusion, and the drug acts in areas where the virus is tightly attached to the respiratory system.

It was emphasized that the government and the National Health Service (NHS) will approve information on how to administer the drug to patients when the time comes for treatment.

