Forbes list of Brazilian billionaires welcomes 42 new members in 2021

In 2021, 42 Brazilians entered the Forbes magazine’s list of super-rich, which has 315 names. According to the publication, this was possible after companies went public: 388 companies in the country totaled US$ 5.5 trillion in market capitalization.

The ranking has billionaires from 34 different companies. Metalúrgica Schulz, for example, added Gert Heinz Schulz, Waldir Carlos Schulz and Ovandi Rosenstock. If the families are divided, the list has 77 more names than in 2020. Together, these Brazilians accumulated assets of R$1.9 trillion in the first half of this year. The values ​​were calculated until June 30th.

The richest among newcomers is Marcelo Rodolfo Hahn. With a stake in Blau Farmacêutica, its equity is estimated at R$7.5 billion. The company made its initial public offering of shares (IPO) on B3 in April this year. At the time, it obtained R$ 1.26 billion in resources.

With an estimated fortune of R$1.2 billion, Israel Fernandes Salmen saw his equity appreciate after his cashback company Méliuz was included in the B3. The main source of information on the list is the participation of billionaires in publicly traded companies, that is, those listed on the stock exchange.

See who the new list participants are.

Name

Position

Patrimony

Age

Source

Marcelo Rodolfo Hahn

67th

BRL 7.54 billion

52

Pharmaceutical Blau

Vera Rechulski Santo Domingo

84th

BRL 6 billion

72

Santo Domingo Group

Henrique Moraes Domingo Salvador

86th

BRL 5.95 billion

63

Mater Dei

Jorge Luiz Savi de Freitas

95th

BRL 5.27 billion

Intelbras

Alexandre Ostrowiecki

96th

BRL 5.15 billion

42

Multilaser

José Roberto Nogueira

98th

BRL 4.80 billion

56

Brisanet

Alexandre Funari Negrão

100th

BRL 4.70 billion

68

Medley

José Augusto Carvalho Aragão

124th

BRL 3.65 billion

Armac

João Guilherme Sabino Ometto

162nd

BRL 2.83 billion

81

São Martinho Group

Luiz Antonio Cera Ometto

162nd

BRL 2.83 billion

86

São Martinho Group

Pedro Paulo Chiamulera

184th

BRL 2.53 billion

57

ClearSale

Frank Geyer Abubakir

208th

BRL 2.15 billion

49

Petrochemical Union

Marcos Odorico Oderich

217th

BRL 1.90 billion

65

Oderich Canned

Marino and Camila Stefani Colpo

223rd

BRL 1.81 billion

38

good harvest

João Marcelo Dumoncel

228th

BRL 1.78 billion

50

Agribusiness tries

Luiz Osório Dumoncel

228th

BRL 1.78 billion

59

Agribusiness tries

José Caetano Paula de Lacerda

235th

BRL 1.65 billion

GPS group

Roberto Saddy Chad

249th

BRL 1.53 billion

48

dotz

Carlos Nascimento Pedreira Filho

250th

BRL 1.52 billion

37

GPS group

Nelson Kaufman

250th

BRL 1.52 billion

65

Jewelry

Pericles by Freitas Druck

253rd

BRL 1.40 billion

80

Habitasul/Celulose Irani Group

Dory Ferman

263rd

BRL 1.34 billion

72

Opportunity Bank

Fábio Ferreira Figueiredo

270th

BRL 1.30 billion

Southern Cross

Renato Padovese

270th

BRL 1.30 billion

Southern Cross

Gilberto Mautner

276th

BRL 1.23 billion

50

Locaweb

Gert Heinz Schulz

283th

BRL 1.21 billion

74

Schulz Metallurgy

Waldir Carlos Schulz

284th

BRL 1.20 billion

70

Schulz Metallurgy

Nelson Marques Ferreira Ometto

284th

BRL 1.20 billion

90

São Martinho Group

Pedro Geraldo Bernardo de Albuquerque Filho

294th

BRL 1.19 billion

35

TC Traders Club

Otávio Lage de Siqueira Filho

296th

BRL 1.16 billion

65

Jalles Ax

Israel Fernandes Salmen

297th

BRL 1.15 billion

33

Meluze

Ofli Campos Guimarães

297th

BRL 1.15 billion

36

Meluze

César Gomes Júnior

300th

BRL 1.13 billion

64

Portobello

Ernesto Mario Haberkorn

303rd

BRL 1.11 billion

78

Totvs

Dirley Pingnatti Ricci

304th

BRL 1.10 billion

Auto Ricci

Raul Maselli

306th

BRL 1.09 billion

85

panatlantic

Diniz Ferreira Baptista

307th

BRL 1.08 billion

84

Financial sector

Wilson Lemos de Moraes Junior

309th

BRL 1.05 billion

70

super gas

César Pereira Dohler

311th

BRL 1 billion

52

Dohler

Fabio Elias Cury

311th

BRL 1 billion

Cury Enterprises

Miguel Abuhab

311th

BRL 1 billion

76

Neogrid

Ovandi Rosenstock

311th

BRL 1 billion

79

Schulz Metallurgy

Source: InfoMoney

