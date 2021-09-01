Forbes list of Brazilian billionaires welcomes 42 new members in 2021
In 2021, 42 Brazilians entered the Forbes magazine’s list of super-rich, which has 315 names. According to the publication, this was possible after companies went public: 388 companies in the country totaled US$ 5.5 trillion in market capitalization.
The ranking has billionaires from 34 different companies. Metalúrgica Schulz, for example, added Gert Heinz Schulz, Waldir Carlos Schulz and Ovandi Rosenstock. If the families are divided, the list has 77 more names than in 2020. Together, these Brazilians accumulated assets of R$1.9 trillion in the first half of this year. The values were calculated until June 30th.
Image: Reproduction/Envato/Rawpixel
The richest among newcomers is Marcelo Rodolfo Hahn. With a stake in Blau Farmacêutica, its equity is estimated at R$7.5 billion. The company made its initial public offering of shares (IPO) on B3 in April this year. At the time, it obtained R$ 1.26 billion in resources.
With an estimated fortune of R$1.2 billion, Israel Fernandes Salmen saw his equity appreciate after his cashback company Méliuz was included in the B3. The main source of information on the list is the participation of billionaires in publicly traded companies, that is, those listed on the stock exchange.
See who the new list participants are.
Name
Position
Patrimony
Age
Source
Marcelo Rodolfo Hahn
67th
BRL 7.54 billion
52
Pharmaceutical Blau
Vera Rechulski Santo Domingo
84th
BRL 6 billion
72
Santo Domingo Group
Henrique Moraes Domingo Salvador
86th
BRL 5.95 billion
63
Mater Dei
Jorge Luiz Savi de Freitas
95th
BRL 5.27 billion
Intelbras
Alexandre Ostrowiecki
96th
BRL 5.15 billion
42
Multilaser
José Roberto Nogueira
98th
BRL 4.80 billion
56
Brisanet
Alexandre Funari Negrão
100th
BRL 4.70 billion
68
Medley
José Augusto Carvalho Aragão
124th
BRL 3.65 billion
Armac
João Guilherme Sabino Ometto
162nd
BRL 2.83 billion
81
São Martinho Group
Luiz Antonio Cera Ometto
162nd
BRL 2.83 billion
86
São Martinho Group
Pedro Paulo Chiamulera
184th
BRL 2.53 billion
57
ClearSale
Frank Geyer Abubakir
208th
BRL 2.15 billion
49
Petrochemical Union
Marcos Odorico Oderich
217th
BRL 1.90 billion
65
Oderich Canned
Marino and Camila Stefani Colpo
223rd
BRL 1.81 billion
38
good harvest
João Marcelo Dumoncel
228th
BRL 1.78 billion
50
Agribusiness tries
Luiz Osório Dumoncel
228th
BRL 1.78 billion
59
Agribusiness tries
José Caetano Paula de Lacerda
235th
BRL 1.65 billion
GPS group
Roberto Saddy Chad
249th
BRL 1.53 billion
48
dotz
Carlos Nascimento Pedreira Filho
250th
BRL 1.52 billion
37
GPS group
Nelson Kaufman
250th
BRL 1.52 billion
65
Jewelry
Pericles by Freitas Druck
253rd
BRL 1.40 billion
80
Habitasul/Celulose Irani Group
Dory Ferman
263rd
BRL 1.34 billion
72
Opportunity Bank
Fábio Ferreira Figueiredo
270th
BRL 1.30 billion
Southern Cross
Renato Padovese
270th
BRL 1.30 billion
Southern Cross
Gilberto Mautner
276th
BRL 1.23 billion
50
Locaweb
Gert Heinz Schulz
283th
BRL 1.21 billion
74
Schulz Metallurgy
Waldir Carlos Schulz
284th
BRL 1.20 billion
70
Schulz Metallurgy
Nelson Marques Ferreira Ometto
284th
BRL 1.20 billion
90
São Martinho Group
Pedro Geraldo Bernardo de Albuquerque Filho
294th
BRL 1.19 billion
35
TC Traders Club
Otávio Lage de Siqueira Filho
296th
BRL 1.16 billion
65
Jalles Ax
Israel Fernandes Salmen
297th
BRL 1.15 billion
33
Meluze
Ofli Campos Guimarães
297th
BRL 1.15 billion
36
Meluze
César Gomes Júnior
300th
BRL 1.13 billion
64
Portobello
Ernesto Mario Haberkorn
303rd
BRL 1.11 billion
78
Totvs
Dirley Pingnatti Ricci
304th
BRL 1.10 billion
Auto Ricci
Raul Maselli
306th
BRL 1.09 billion
85
panatlantic
Diniz Ferreira Baptista
307th
BRL 1.08 billion
84
Financial sector
Wilson Lemos de Moraes Junior
309th
BRL 1.05 billion
70
super gas
César Pereira Dohler
311th
BRL 1 billion
52
Dohler
Fabio Elias Cury
311th
BRL 1 billion
Cury Enterprises
Miguel Abuhab
311th
BRL 1 billion
76
Neogrid
Ovandi Rosenstock
311th
BRL 1 billion
79
Schulz Metallurgy
Source: InfoMoney
