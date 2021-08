“WE WORK WITH TURKS AND QATARS”

Expressing that the airport’s openness is for everyone’s benefit, Psaki said, “The more specific issue we are working with here, with the Turks and Qataris, who are important partners, is the re-operation of the civilian side of the airport. Thus, not only the evacuation of people, but also the delivery of humanitarian aid through programs such as the World Food Programme. it will be possible.” made its assessment.