São Paulo confirms the first death caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus

This Tuesday, the state of São Paulo registered the first death caused by the Delta variant (B.1.671.2) of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Death as a result of COVID-19 was reported in the interior of the state, in the city of Piracicaba. The victim was a 74-year-old woman.

“The Health Department, through the Municipal Epidemiological Surveillance, informs that Piracicaba registered the first death due to the Delta variant of COVID-19. The death is of a 74-year-old woman, with comorbidity, already vaccinated with two doses of the immunizing agent Coronavac /Butantan,” said the city hall, in a note, posted on social networks.

The city of Piracicaba also informed that the confirmation of the infection caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus was made by the Luiz de Queiroz School of Agriculture (Esalq), of the University of São Paulo (USP).

“In addition to her, another five cases of the variant were confirmed by surveillance last Monday (23), two men and three women, aged 10, 16, 41, 51 and 52 years. All are still being monitored”, details the municipal administration. Now, the histories of these patients are monitored by health authorities and nearby cases are under observation.

Delta variant numbers in SP

At the moment, the state of São Paulo has 764 cases of infected with the Delta variant of the coronavirus, including 747 autochthonous (locally transmitted) and 17 imported (infection detected in people who came to the state). It is worth remembering that the state’s first registration was confirmed on July 7th. The patient was a 45-year-old man and a resident of the eastern part of the capital. Today, he is recovered.

According to the latest assessment by the Municipal Health Department of São Paulo, 43.5% of the samples identified in the capital were of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The survey was released on August 25th. At that time, the city registered 405 confirmed cases of the variant of Indian origin.

Worldwide, the Delta variant represented almost 90% of the COVID-19 virus samples sequenced, according to an epidemiological report by PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) — the World Organization (WHO) branch in the Americas — during the beginning Of this month.

