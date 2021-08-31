Mariyappan Thangavelu Silver: Silver in High Jump for Mariyappan Thangavelu, Bronze for Sharad Kumar in Tokyo Paralympics

Highlights

India won 3 medals on Tuesday

Rio Olympic champions Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar won silver and bronze medals respectively in the men’s high jump T42 event on Tuesday. With this, India’s total medal tally in the Tokyo Paralympics has reached 10.

PM Narendra Modi has congratulated Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar. The PM wrote in his tweet that the youth will get inspiration from this achievement of both of you. Mariyappan won the silver medal with an effort of 1.86m while Sam Grave of America won the gold with a jump of 1.88m in his third attempt. Sharad won the bronze medal with an effort of 1.83m.

Varun Bhati ranked 7th out of 9 contestants

Varun Singh Bhati, third India participating in the event and Rio 2016 Paralympic bronze medalist, finished seventh among the nine participants. He failed to jump 1.77 metres.

These players are kept in T42 category

The T42 class includes players who have problems with their legs, differences in leg length, muscle strength, and problems with leg movement. In this class players compete standing up. Earlier on Tuesday, shooter Singhraj Adhana won a bronze medal in the men’s 10m Air Pistol SF1 event.

India’s medal tally in Tokyo Paralympics is 10

India has so far won two gold, five silver and three bronze medals. Mariyappan won the gold medal in the Rio Olympics. This is Mariyappan’s second consecutive medal at the Paralympics.

Thangavelu lost his right leg at the age of 5

Thangavelu’s right leg was amputated after being crushed under a bus at the age of five. His father left the family after which his mother raised him alone. His mother used to work as a laborer and later started selling vegetables. Mariyappan’s childhood was spent in poverty and deprivation. Kumar, a resident of Patna, was paralyzed in his left leg after taking a fake dose of polio at the age of two. He has won gold medal in Asian Para Games twice.