Last minute statements from US President Joe Biden on withdrawal from Afghanistan

“I DON’T WANT TO CONTINUE THE WAR”

When I took office, the Taliban had a very strong military position. We were either going to continue the step taken by the last administration, or we were going to stay and work for decades and put dozens of people into the war. I didn’t want to continue this war.

Our teams were on duty 24/7, they were in constant conversation and on the move. In the first stage, we evacuated 5,500 Americans. If there are those who want to leave afterward, we will help you, we will support you to leave. Shout out to all Americans. Join me. Pray for everyone who helps us.

