Former captain Mike Atherton: England cricket team can bounce back against India; says mike atherton: England got the support of former captain

London

Former England captain Michael Atherton has put the onus on Joe Root and James Anderson to lead the injury-stricken hosts in the ongoing Test series against India.

India dominated the first two Tests. The second Test has been won in great fashion as England are troubled by injuries to their top fast bowlers and all-rounder Ben Stokes and have failed to perform at a high standard. Only captain Joe Root and 39-year-old pacer James Anderson have done remarkable performances.

Root is the leading run-scorer in the Test series with 386 runs while Anderson has taken nine wickets. In his column in the Telegraph, Atherton wrote, ‘In the first two games, England have fought and that too without the experienced players like Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Chris Woakes. Also remember that Stuart Broad is also out.

According to Atherton, ‘England is reaping the benefits of two of its greatest cricketers in the form of James Anderson and Joe Root, and in Test cricket, greats can go beyond boundaries and adapt to conditions. That’s why I believe all is not over for England.

Praising the Indian team’s spirit and will to win, the former England opener said the visiting team should have led 2-0 by now.