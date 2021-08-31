Singhraj adhana pralympics: manoharlal khattar announces rs 2.5 crore award government job to para athlete

Chandigarh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a cash prize of Rs 2.5 crore and a government job to the Tokyo Paralympic bronze medalist shooter Sinhraj Adhana.

The Chief Minister said that Adhana has won the hearts of the people of Haryana and the entire country. In a statement, he congratulated Adhana and wished her a bright future ahead. Polio victim Adhana won a bronze medal in the men’s 10m Air Pistol SH One event at the Paralympics for the first time.

PM Modi is happy with the champion players coming out from different parts of the country, told a good sign

39-year-old Singhraj, who is participating in Paralympics for the first time, finished third with a total score of 216.8. He had made it to the final of eight shooters by finishing sixth.

This is India’s second medal in shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics. On Monday, Avani Lekhara created history by winning a gold medal in the R-2 Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1. India’s medal tally in Tokyo Paralympics has reached 10.

Sharad Kumar cried all night before the final, read Bhagavad Gita at the behest of his father and…

Sinharaj struggled from the beginning to make the top three. His 19th shot didn’t feel right, leaving him behind, but his 20th attempt was a good one, while China’s Xialong Lou could only manage to score 8.6 points.

Singhraj, who hails from Bahadurgarh in Haryana, joined the sport only four years ago. He has also been the chairman of Sainik School, Faridabad. His grandfather was associated with the country’s independence movement and served in the British Indian Army during the Second World War. Sinhraj made it to the Paralympics by winning a gold medal at the 2021 Para Sports World Cup in Al Ain, UAE.