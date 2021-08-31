pm modi para athlete: this good sign from different parts of our olympics, pralympics medal winning country

Highlights

India won 3 medals in Tokyo Paralympics Marippan Thangavelu won silver in high jump Thangavelu won second consecutive medal in ParalympicsNew Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness that India’s medal winners in Olympics and Paralympics are from different parts of the country. The PM called it a good sign.

Sources said Modi made the remarks during a phone call to congratulate Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar, who won silver and bronze medals at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Paralympics: Mariyappan Thangavelu wins second consecutive Paralympics medal, Sharad Kumar gets bronze

India has won 10 medals so far in the Tokyo Paralympics, performing phenomenally. Di told both the players that this medal is the result of their continuous hard work.

Kumar told the Prime Minister that he takes inspiration from him and the way he is specially encouraging the para athletes is a very good sign. He told that when he was practicing in Ukraine, the Prime Minister often inquired about his well being.

After winning Sharad’s medal, Modi had tweeted, ‘Sharad Kumar, who does not give up easily, has brought a smile to every Indian’s face by winning a bronze medal. Many will be inspired by his journey of life. Congratulations to them.

In another tweet, he said, “Mariyappan Thangavelu, who continues to scale new heights, is the epitome of consistency and excellence. Congratulations to him on winning the silver medal. India is proud of his achievement. Earlier in the day, Modi had spoken to Singhraj Adhana and congratulated him on winning the bronze medal in Paralympics.