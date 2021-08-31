sharad kumar bhagvat geeta: sharad kumar was about to back down due to knee injury, reading bhagavad gita helped

Highlights

Sharad Kumar, who has been a champion in the Asian Para Games twice, also has a silver medal in the World Championship, in the same event in Tokyo, in the name of Sharad Kumar, Thangavelu won the silver and Sharad won the bronze.

Indian para athlete Sharad Kumar was looking to withdraw from the Tokyo Paralympics T42 high jump final. That’s because he got injured during practice. But in this difficult time, the Bhagavad Gita supported him and he was successful in winning the bronze medal.

The night before the final, Sharad spoke to his family in India about his injury. Born in Patna, 29-year-old Sharad suffered a knee injury on Monday. Sharad said that for him this medal is like icing on the gold.

Paralympics: Mariyappan Thangavelu wins second consecutive Paralympics medal, Sharad Kumar gets bronze

Sharad said, ‘It feels good to win the bronze medal as I got hurt during practice on Monday. I cried all night and was thinking of withdrawing my name. I talked to my family last night. My father told me to read the Bhagavad Gita and also to focus on what I can do and not on what I cannot control.’

At the age of two, Sharad was paralyzed in his left leg after being given a fake dose of polio. He said, ‘I took every jump like a battle, forgetting the injury. The medal was icing on the gold.

Sharad, who was educated at Delhi’s Modern School and Kirori Mal College, holds a master’s degree in international relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Sharad, two-time Asian Para Games champion and World Championship silver medalist, said, “It was very difficult to jump in the rain. We can balance on one leg and wear spikes on the other. I tried to talk to the officials that the event should be postponed but the American was wearing spikes in both legs. So the competition was completed.