LAST MINUTE Turkey and England conducted a training flight in Romania – Watch video flash news

Turkish Air Force and British Royal Air Force aircraft carried out training flights in Romania.

F-16, CN-235, E7-T AWACS and KC-135R type military aircraft of the Turkish Air Force and Eurofighter type warplanes of the British Royal Air Force conducted training flights in the skies of Romania.