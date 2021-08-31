shahid afridi taliban: watch video how shahid afridi prasies taliban, naila inayat says he should be taliban next pm

Highlights

Afridi said that PSL could be the last tournament of his career Shahid Afridi plays for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 41-year-old Afridi has played 398 ODIs for Pakistan

Shahid Afridi, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, has a long history of controversies. Or rather, Afridi keeps making controversial statements every day to stay in the news.

At this time a video of Afridi is becoming very viral on social media. Actually this video has been uploaded by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat on her official Twitter handle. Naila wrote along with the video, ‘Shahid Afridi has said that Taliban has come with a very positive thinking. They are giving work to women. They think the Taliban love cricket. In such a situation, he (Afridi) should be the next PM of Taliban.

After almost 20 years, Taliban rule has come again in Afghanistan. Before Afridi, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has also expressed his love for the Taliban.

Afridi (Shahid Afridi on Taliban) says in the video, ‘Taliban has come this time with a big positive frame of mind. He has allowed the women there to work and enter politics. These things have not been seen before.

After a humiliating ‘defeat’ in Afghanistan’s nearly 20-year-long war with the Taliban, American soldiers have now said goodbye to their last stronghold, Kabul Airport. Taliban militants celebrated fiercely after the withdrawal of the last American soldier from Kabul airport late on Monday night.

Afridi said, ‘Taliban is supporting cricket. The series did not happen this time due to the current situation in Sri Lanka. But Taliban is fully supporting cricket. Afghanistan was recently to play a limited overs series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka but it was postponed due to the lockdown in Sri Lanka due to Kovid.