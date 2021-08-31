root on kohli batting: we have found ways to get out of virat kohli; Says Joe Root: Why Virat Kohli’s bat is silent against England, Captain Joe Root explains the reason

Highlights

The fourth test match of the series will be played at The Oval from September 2, England defeated India by an innings and 76 runs in the Headingley Test, the Indian team won the second test by 151 runs in London

Captain Joe Root, who led England to victory in the third Test against India, has said that his team is ready to face India’s counterattack at the Oval. Root credited his bowlers for keeping Kohli’s bat silent.

World-class bowler R Ashwin may be included in the Indian playing XI for the fourth Test. India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after winning the Lord’s Test but England bounced back in the third Test with an innings and 76-run win.

Root said in the virtual press conference, ‘Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, a world-class team like India will try to make a strong comeback. So we have to avoid self-obsession. We haven’t achieved anything yet. There is a tie in the series.

Kohli brought in Ravindra Jadeja instead of Ashwin in the first three Tests but now the demand for fielding the veteran off-spinner in the Oval Test is increasing.

Root said, ‘His (Ashwin) record speaks for itself. He is a world class player. We have seen him score runs and take wickets against us. We know what he can do in Test cricket.

Ashwin took six wickets in a match playing for Surrey in the County Championship last month, four wickets behind Harbhajan Singh as India’s second most successful Test spinner behind Anil Kumble. He was also India’s best bowler in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in June.

“We will prepare to face every challenge,” Root said. Whatever combination India comes up with, we will be ready for it. Runs are not coming off Kohli’s bat and Root credits his bowlers for it. “The credit goes to our bowlers for keeping their bat silent. To win the series, it will have to continue to do so. We have found a way to get him out so that we have been able to put pressure on India.