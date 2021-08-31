In Japan, you can buy a CPU like a candy bar

Tokyo is a place known for its active urban life, and consequently a large number of vending machines for food, such as snacks and chocolate bars, or even soft drinks and juices. However, a video from channel かのう (Kanou, in free translation) shows that the options are increasingly varied. Now, you can buy a CPU on the way to work, for example.

The cost to use the machine is 1,000 yen (about R$47 in direct conversion), indicating that the available processors are not exactly the top of the line. In fact, the experience has a great surprise character: even if all the boxes are from the AMD Ryzen 5000, the internal content could be any CPU from AMD or even from Intel, from newer and more powerful models to those that don’t even have compatibility anymore with current computers.

In other words, you can even make a profit, but it depends on luck. The full video can be seen below:

Vending machines offer curious products in Japan

A pack of popcorn directly from the machine costs 220 yen, about 10 reais (Image: Kisa Toyoshima/TimeOut)

Japan has a rate of 23 vending machines per inhabitant, mostly with soft drinks or quick snacks. But it is also quite common to offer packaged fruits, such as bananas and apples, even with peeled or peeled options. Other curious foods found in the machines include milk, instant popcorn, pizzas and dashi (a kind of broth typical of Japanese cuisine).

Within the world of technology, machines are also found that offer products at random and, ranging from small key chains to portable video games, such as a Nintendo DS.

Source: TechRadar

