The USA withdrew from Afghanistan completely – A News Last Minute Special News News

USA LEFT 20 YEARS AFTER AFGHANISTAN

“A historic day for Afghanistan. Today, Afghanistan woke up to an independent and free day, as the Taliban call it. The American military has been occupying the country here for nearly 20 years. But Afghans are full of hope. The Taliban’s celebrations lasted until the morning hours. From the first hours of the night With the departure of American soldiers, he entered the military section of the Taliban Airport.

With the take-off of the American soldier’s plane, he entered at midnight to check the area where the hangars are located. A short time later, he announced that the airport was now completely under control.