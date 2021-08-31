vinesh with drew: wrestling world championship trialns: vinesh phogat withdrew mid-way, sangeeta phogat made a superb comeback

Highlights

Women wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s troubles do not seem to stop. Vinesh left the trials for the Wrestling World Championship midway while her cousin Sangeeta (62kg) made a stellar return to the mat after three years to make it to the Indian team.

Vinesh, who faced suspension from the Wrestling Federation of India for disciplinary reasons after returning from the Tokyo Olympics, was later let off with a warning. All eyes were on her in the trial but she looked weak from the beginning.

India’s most successful female wrestler Vinesh defeated Anju 10-5 in the first match of the 55kg category but she was not in form. After this, she did not even land on the mat against Pinky, due to which Pinky got a place in the team in the championship to be held from October 2 to 10.

‘I was dizzy’

Vinesh said, ‘I don’t know what has happened to me. Didn’t hurt but I was feeling dizzy. My body is not the same as before. I am showing the doctor. Perhaps the corona infection has had an effect on the body. Vinesh had earlier also said that she could not understand anything in the Tokyo Olympic quarter-finals. She was smiling but could not hide her disappointment.

Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia’s wife Sangeeta came on the mat after two knee operations and registered a resounding victory. She defeated Junior World Championship silver medalist Sanju Devi on technical superiority and then beat Manisha 9-5. Bajrang was standing on the coach corner during the match.

Manisha defeated Sakshi

In the 62kg category, Manisha defeated Rio Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik. The performance of the junior wrestlers was commendable. After beating senior national champion Pankaj 8-3, Shubham Kaushik defeated Arun of Railways 8-4 in the 57kg trial.

Yash Tushir defeated Amit Dhankar in the 74kg final. On the other hand, Gaurav Baliyan defeated Narsingh Yadav. Prithviraj Patil qualified in 92kg and Anirudh Gulia in 125kg.

Ravinder Dahiya (61kg), Rohit (65kg), Sushil (70kg), Sandeep Mann (86kg) and Satyawart Kadian (97kg) also won. In the women’s section, Anshu Malik defeated Mansi and Lalita in the 57 kg category to make it to the team.

Sarita Mor (59kg), Divya Kakran (72kg), Hainey (50kg), Pooja Jat (53kg), Bhateri (65kg), Ritu Malik (68kg) and Kiran (76kg) also qualified. .