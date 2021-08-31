dale steyn retirement: pacer dale steyn retires from all forms of cricket

Highlights

Dale Steyn’s international career was 17 years old Steyn had said goodbye to Test cricket in 2019 Dale Steyn was troubled by injury for some time New Delhi

South African fast bowler Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Steyn, who retired from Test cricket in the year 2019, played his last international match in the form of T20 against Australia in February 2020.

Steyn has been in and out of the team for the last few years due to injury. Stan announced his retirement via social media. Stan’s international career spanned 17 years. He wrote on his official Twitter handle, ‘Today, I am officially retiring from the sport I love so much. Thanks to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it’s been a wonderful journey together.

Stan expressed his feelings in his letter announcing his retirement, referring to a song by American rock band Counting Crow. The fast bowler wrote, ‘It has been 20 years of training, matches, travels, wins, losses, achievements, fatigue, happiness and brotherhood. There are many memorable moments to tell. Many people have to be thanked. So I leave it to the experts, my favorite band, Counting Crow.’

Steyn took 439 wickets in Tests

Steyn, 38, played 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20 Internationals for South Africa. Steyn has 439 Test wickets to his name, while he has 196 wickets in ODIs. Steyn took 64 wickets in T20Is. Dale Steyn, famous among his fans as ‘Stan Gun’, won the team with his excellent bowling in many matches.