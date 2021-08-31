Nubank finally comes to Apple Pay for on-the-fly payments

This Tuesday (31), Nubank released the long-awaited compatibility with Apple Pay. Brazilian fintech cardholders who use iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac can use their credit or debit cards to make payments at merchants, applications and e-commerce.

All cards — Roxinho, Ultraviolet or PJ account — are eligible for the novelty, which should be available to all bank customers today. Apple Pay is the digital wallet incorporated into the ecosystem of Apple devices that allows for close-up payments in physical stores as well as online purchases.

Nubank Card must be manually added to Apple Pay wallet (Capture: Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)

As with other cards, to include Nubank in the Apple payment system it is necessary to add the card to the application and choose it when paying. Remember that payments via Apple Pay on mobile devices require authentication via Face ID, Touch ID or password to ensure that the purchase is authorized by the owner of the device.

