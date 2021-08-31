virat kohli james anderson: Watch video: James Anderson Removes Virat Kohli For A Golden Duck; Virat Kohli Golden Duck Video: James Anderson dismissed Virat Kohli on the very first ball, Golden duck for the 5th time in Test

Nottingham

Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson has won the first game of the Test series against the visiting Indian team captain Virat Kohli. He sent Kohli to the pavilion, taking the first ball behind the wicket. When he got out, India’s score was 104 for 3 wickets. The wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara (4) also fell on the same score, who was dismissed by Anderson. With this, Anderson equaled Indian spinner Anil Kumble’s 619 Test wickets.

The rivalry between James Anderson and Virat Kohli is well known. Whenever there is an India vs England match and both the players are playing, there is definitely a discussion. The Indian team had started the day well. There was also a partnership of 97 runs for the first wicket between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Robinson on the team score of 36 runs.

After this, on the second ball of the 41st over, James Anderson made Cheteshwar Pujara a personal score of just 4 runs. After this, Virat Kohli, who came to bat, was forced to return to the pavilion, surprised by the ball coming out of the off-stumps. This is the 5th time in Tests that Virat Kohli has got a Gelden duck. The interesting thing is that out of these 3 times this has happened against England.

When did Virat become a golden duck?

vs Australia, MCG 2011/12 (Bowler – Ben Hilfenhaus) vs England, Lord’s 2014 (Liam Plunkett) vs England Oval 2018 (Stuart Broad) vs West Indies, Kingston 2019 (Kemar Roach) vs England Trent Bridge (James Anderson)