International Committee of the Red Cross announces that 3 million children will not be able to go to school in Yemen

International Committee of the Red Cross announces that 3 million children will not be able to go to school in Yemen

The ICRC official emphasized that Yemeni children should return to school just like all children in the world.

The new academic year in Yemen started about a week ago.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced on 8 August that 8.1 million children in Yemen needed urgent educational assistance.