Russia and the USA will re-negotiate strategic stability!

NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN RUSSIA AND THE USA

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden met in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16.

In the joint statement released by Putin and Biden, it was stated that there would be no winner in a nuclear war, and the commitment to never starting such a war was reaffirmed.

As a continuation of the agreements reached, the delegations of Russia and the USA held a meeting on strategic stability in Geneva on July 28.