The crisis desk has been established! 3 ships departed from Turkey

SPECIAL TEAM OF 4 PEOPLE IN TRNC

While Turkey supports the TRNC with all its means, a special team of 4 people arrived in the TRNC today for investigations.

SITUATION CAN CHANGE WITH THE CHANGE OF THE WIND

Stating that they discussed the issue with TRNC Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu and that they are in consultation regarding the oil spill, Tatar stated that whether the oil spill in the sea will reach Cyprus depends on the wind situation.

In his statement on the subject, Minister Ataoğlu emphasized that the oil spill coming from Syria towards the Karpaz offshore was followed by satellite.