The crisis desk has been established! 3 ships departed from Turkey

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 31, 2021
0

SPECIAL TEAM OF 4 PEOPLE IN TRNC
While Turkey supports the TRNC with all its means, a special team of 4 people arrived in the TRNC today for investigations.

SITUATION CAN CHANGE WITH THE CHANGE OF THE WIND
Stating that they discussed the issue with TRNC Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu and that they are in consultation regarding the oil spill, Tatar stated that whether the oil spill in the sea will reach Cyprus depends on the wind situation.

In his statement on the subject, Minister Ataoğlu emphasized that the oil spill coming from Syria towards the Karpaz offshore was followed by satellite.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 31, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of bhavinaben tokyo pralympics: tokyo paralympic games bhavinaben in the knockout round of table tennis

bhavinaben tokyo pralympics: tokyo paralympic games bhavinaben in the knockout round of table tennis

August 26, 2021
Photo of Seeing in traffic was stunned! serum on motorcycle

Seeing in traffic was stunned! serum on motorcycle

August 25, 2021
Photo of How to use Google Lens on iPhone or iPad

How to use Google Lens on iPhone or iPad

August 25, 2021
Photo of Airstrike from the USA to the ringleader of DAESH/Khorasan! Was the target killed?

Airstrike from the USA to the ringleader of DAESH/Khorasan! Was the target killed?

August 28, 2021
Back to top button