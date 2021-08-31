pr sreejesh video viral: India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh saved a German penalty corner in the dying seconds of the game; PR Sreejesh Video Viral: India’s wall in hockey is not like this Sreejesh, watch the video

Tokyo

The Indian men’s hockey team not only won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics by defeating Germany 5-4, but also wrote a new chapter. This was the first medal in hockey since 1980. The heroes of this historic victory are Simranjit Singh (two goals – 17th minute and 34th minute), Hardik Singh (27th minute), Harmanpreet Singh (29th minute) and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st minute), but the penalty savers in the last minute. Goalkeeper Sreejesh showed complete promptness in front of the goal post.

In the last few seconds of the match, as soon as goalkeeper PR Sreejesh stopped Germany’s penalty corner, the eyes of crores of Indians watching this historic match on TV with Indian players also became moist. After all, the wait was 41 years and after coming out of the gloom of the past, the Indian hockey team came back after falling behind to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sreejesh Bane Wall

Former captain and goalkeeper Sreejesh saved several goals at the crucial moment. A video of him is going viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen how he first blocked the shot of the German player with the left foot and when the ball did not stop, he put his hand with impunity. Not only this, many times he was seen swooping on the ball, due to which the opposition team’s maneuvers flopped.

Why was PR Sreejesh sitting on the Olympic medal winning goalpost? ‘Hockey wall’ revealed the secret of celebration

It is noteworthy that the start of the match for India did not go well. The Indian defense made several mistakes but front line and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh managed to make up for it. Germany got off to a very quick start but failed to maintain that stamina for the rest of the match. While Germany dominated the first quarter, the Indian team dominated the remaining three quarters.

Indian Hockey Team: PR Sreejesh is not called the ‘wall’ of the Indian hockey team, many goals are buried in the chest