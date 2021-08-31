What the USA feared happened! Taliban seize weapons worth millions of dollars

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 31, 2021
1

With the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, millions of dollars of military equipment allocated for the Afghan army passed to the Taliban. With the latest images from the region, it was revealed that the organization managed to use state-of-the-art helicopters.

Entry Date: 31.08.2021 12:18 Update Date: 31.08.2021 12:18

SHARE THIS ALBUM

The USA, which went to Afghanistan 20 years ago, withdrew its last soldier from Kabul yesterday. Despite spending $83 billion on 20 years of education at the end of an era in the country, Afghan forces left the capital Kabul to the Taliban without firing a single bullet.

GALLERY CONTINUES The US press continues to carry the latest technology US weapons, which fell into the hands of the Taliban with the withdrawal of Afghan forces.

The latest images from the region revealed that the biggest fear of the US public is real. In the images published on social media, it is seen that the Taliban patrol Kandahar with helicopters of the US-made UH-60 Black Hawk.

The images in question were shared on Twitter by an account called ‘Talib Times’, which claims to be the official news source of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

It was known that these helicopters fell into the hands of the Taliban. However, many military experts felt that the Taliban did not have the manpower to operate these helicopters. This thesis has been refuted with the latest images.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 31, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Will Janssen’s vaccine have a second dose? Anvisa asks for details about reinforcement

Will Janssen’s vaccine have a second dose? Anvisa asks for details about reinforcement

August 23, 2021
Photo of Companies may have to indemnify those who had their data leaked in cyberattacks

Companies may have to indemnify those who had their data leaked in cyberattacks

August 22, 2021
Photo of Loophole in drug applicator software allowed to duplicate doses

Loophole in drug applicator software allowed to duplicate doses

August 26, 2021
Photo of Galaxy S21 FE specs are revealed on Google Play Console

Galaxy S21 FE specs are revealed on Google Play Console

August 25, 2021
Back to top button