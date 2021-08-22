glenn philips rajasthan: jos buttler won’t return for ipl 2021 uae leg, rajasthan royals sign

Highlights

31 matches are to be organized in the second leg of IPL 2021, 29 matches were played in the first leg held in India.

Before the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021 in UAE), Rajasthan Royals suffered a major setback when their England star wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler withdrew his name. Butler’s wife is about to give birth to a second child.

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals announced this on Saturday. Rajasthan have included New Zealand’s explosive wicket-keeper batsman Glenn Phillips in place of Butler.

Butler is busy with the Test series against India

Jos Buttler is currently playing a 5-match Test series against India at home. Auckland’s right-handed wicket-keeper batsman Phillips will play for Barbados Royals in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021).

Phillips plays domestic cricket for Auckland

The 24-year-old Phillips will play for Auckland in domestic cricket. He made his international debut for New Zealand in the T20 series against South Africa in the year 2017.

Glenn Phillips has scored 506 runs in 25 T20s

Top-order batsman Glenn Phillips has scored 506 runs in 25 T20Is. During this his strike rate has been 149.70. Apart from this, Philips plays many cricket leagues in the world. He was recently part of The Hundred League.

Rajasthan franchise said this about Butler

RR’s Twitter handle read, ‘Jos Buttler will not be a part of the remainder of IPL 2021, as he and his wife Lewis are waiting for their second child. We wish them all the best.