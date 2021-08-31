Historic photo! Taliban celebrated by shooting into the air

With the withdrawal of the US soldiers from Afghanistan, which the world watched second by second, the Taliban militants entered Kabul Airport. On the other hand, Taliban leaders showed their strength in the morning hours.

Entry Date: 31.08.2021 10:02 Update Date: 31.08.2021 10:13

Taliban celebrate by shooting into the air

After the US forces withdrew completely from Afghanistan, Taliban members were seen celebrating by firing in the air in the capital, Kabul.

After the Taliban took control, the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan was complete.

“I am here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of our mission to evacuate American citizens, third-country nationals and vulnerable Afghans,” General Frank McKenzie, Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), said at a press conference. reported that his plane left Hamid Karzai International Airport.

It was stated that there were soldiers and core diplomatic personnel in Afghanistan on the plane.

Diplomatic evacuation mission will continue

Expressing that the United States will continue its diplomatic evacuation, McKenzie said, “As the military evacuation is completed, the diplomatic mission continues to evacuate US citizens and eligible Afghans who wish to leave.”