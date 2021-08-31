Virat Kohli in England series: Why Virat Kohli is failing in England

Highlights

Virat Kohli has been caught behind the wickets in all the five innings of this series so farHe is getting out on balls outside the off-stumpIrfan Pathan says that this matter is more of his thinking than technicalNew Delhi

Virat Kohli has not been able to perform well in the series against England. He is constantly getting caught behind the wicket. Kohli was getting out in the same style in the year 2014. Some former players have also questioned Kohli’s technique. However, the opinion of former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is different. Pathan believes that more than Kohli’s technique, it is related to his aggressive style.

Irfan Pathan feels that the reason behind Virat Kohli’s failure as a batsman in England is his aggressive style more than any technical flaw. In the series so far, Kohli has scored 124 runs in five innings at an average of just 24.80. He scored 55 runs in the second innings of the Leeds Test. This is his only half century in this series so far.



On Aakash Chopra’s YouTube channel, Irfan said that the reason for Kohli’s failure to perform well in this series is his aggressive behavior. Pathan said, ‘I think it is not a matter of preparation. Virat Kohli wants to dominate the other team and that is why he is playing the balls outside the off-stump. This is a small thing. More than technicality, it is Kohli’s aggressive thinking that is causing this problem.

On the other hand, former Indian women’s team captain Anjum Chopra says, ‘Kohli knows that she has to score runs but to do error-free batting, she has to put more weight on her shoulders and because of this she is not able to play freely. are. I think he should lower his standard of error-free batting a little below what he is trying to do.

England bowlers have bowled Virat Kohli outside the off-stump. He has tested Kohli’s restraint and finally forced him to hit those balls. And while doing so, Kohli is caught behind the wicket.

