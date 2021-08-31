yogesh kathuria medal: inspiring story of yogesh kathuria man who won silver in discus throw: story of yogesh kathuria won silver in Paralympics

Highlights

Yogesh Kathuria won silver in the discus throw of Paralympic

When Yogesh Kathuria won the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, he was asked if you were disappointed by missing out on the gold medal, his answer was ‘No, I came here to win a medal and am going back with a medal’.

The color of the medal doesn’t matter much to the 24-year-old. Nor for his family. Family who has been his companion in his time of pain and struggle. For them no medal is less than gold.

When Yogesh was 8 years old, he had a paralysis attack. His legs got damaged by this. His family tried their best to get him cured. Some of the doctors he had contacted said that this boy would not be able to walk for the rest of his life. His whole life will be spent in a wheelchair. No one had thought that this boy from Bahadurgarh, Haryana would become a famous paraathlete and one day reach the podium of Paralympics.

He proved on Monday that the impossible can be achieved if you have the will to fight. After winning the silver medal in his event, he was very emotional when he was with the tricolor.

His mother Neena Devi said, ‘When I got paralyzed in the year 2006, we went to every corner of the world for treatment. He remained in a wheelchair for three years. The doctors said I could never walk.

Yogesh Kathuria (Sai ​​Twitter)