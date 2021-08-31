iFood Market leads sector with growth of over 1,300% in two years

Market purchases underwent a major transformation with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the need for social distance, many consumers preferred to buy these items online.

Known as a meal delivery application, iFood had entered this sector a little earlier, in June 2019, with iFood Mercado. Currently, more than 33 thousand partners, including markets, conveniences, pets and pharmacies, are part of the group of establishments available in 908 cities in all regions of Brazil.

A year ago, in July 2020, there were 2,300 stores in the category. In other words, the growth was 1,329% in this period. And the idea is to continue the expansion: by the end of 2021, the platform intends to have 40,000 partner establishments available, as well as doubling the number of locations where the service is offered.

Between July 2020 and July 2021, the iFood Mercado had a growth of more than 193% in the number of orders. The company says that, according to Datafolha, in São Paulo, the platform reached the leadership of the online market shopping category and conquered the consumer preference tied with Pão de Açúcar.

Antonio Mello, director of iFood Mercado, says that iFood continues to seek solutions for registered customers and establishments. “We are optimistic about the advance in the iFood Market category. It is an important strategic step in the expansion planned for the coming months”, he highlights.

Another novelty in the segment is the iFood Express, which delivers the purchase within 15 minutes. For this, it moves local businesses to meet urgent demands. In July 2021, it had more than 200 thousand orders, more than 230% growth compared to the previous month. The goal in the coming months is to triple the number of cities in which it is present and accelerate the number of establishments operating in the modality.

