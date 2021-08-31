How to quickly silence notifications on iPhone

The iPhone Notification Center is one of the prime locations of the iOS system. Its function is to show and organize all alert notifications that installed applications send to users.

Therefore, throughout the day it is very common to receive notifications of new WhatsApp messages, banking app notices and other important notifications. However, there are apps that abuse the privilege and insist on sending out marketing notifications and other types of ads that distract when we are doing important everyday tasks.

If uninstalling this app or disabling its notifications entirely isn’t a viable solution, the alternative is to conveniently and temporarily silence them on iOS. This way, you will continue to keep the app on your device and receive alerts, however, you can choose not to receive audible or vibration warning for a certain period of time.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The function to temporarily silence an app in Control Center is available on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Below, we have prepared a step by step for you to learn how to do this task in a simple way.

How to quickly silence notifications

Step 1: From the iPhone Lock Screen, choose the app you want to temporarily mute notifications. Then drag the notification from right to left.

Drag the notification to the side in Control Center – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2: Tap the “Options” button.

Open notification options – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 3: Choose the option “Silence for 1 Hour” or “Silence for Today”.

Tap one of the options to silence the notification – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Note that notifications will continue to appear in Notification Center, however you will not receive audible and vibrating alerts. If you want to remove the temporary silence from the apps, just follow the steps above and tap “Reactivate Delivery”.

Re-enable sleep and vibration warning on iPhone – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.