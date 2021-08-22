Java and Python languages ​​lead demand for free training platform

People interested in programming often look for Java and Python languages. No wonder, they are the most popular on the Eu Capacito site: the list of most accessed courses in July has Java in first place and Python in second. The Come Programming in Java course is an introduction for anyone who wants to start programming in this language.

The platform, founded in 2020, brings together more than 100 courses divided into four themes: digital fluency, technology, soft skills and entrepreneurship. It already has more than 160 thousand enrollments.

Created by Movimento Brasil Digital, Eu Capacito is a social project led by Instituto IT Mídia. Its objective is to train professionals for the digital economy. The trainings are free and seek to develop technology skills in conceptual, technical or tooling aspects, as well as other important capabilities for corporate life or entrepreneurship.

Image: Reproduction/Unsplash/Adam Nowakowsk

Another highlighted course is Cyber ​​Security. The professional with this training is responsible for protecting information stored digitally in companies and it is increasingly necessary. Just remember that, just last year, the number of cyber attacks was higher than the last 15 years combined.

Here are some of the most popular courses in July:

1 – Come program in Java

First on the list, the course has a workload of 6 hours and is offered by Oracle.

2 – Python

With a workload of 80 hours, the second place is led by the Faculty of Informatics and Administration of São Paulo (Fiap). Offer certificate.

3 – User Experience (UX)

In this course, those interested in learning the introductory contents have the possibility of creating prototypes. Fiap is responsible.

Image: Reproduction/Envato/LightFieldStudios

4 – Cyber ​​security

These experts are increasingly valued. The course is from IBM.

5 – Business Intelligence (BI)

Another formation from Fiap: professionals in this area structure data with dimensional modeling.

6 – Take your first steps with Python

Another appearance of the Python language in this list. Created by Microsoft, the course is introductory for those who want to understand a little more about this language.

7 – Customer Experience Management

With 40 hours of content, this Fiap training unveils the customer journey, the concept of omnichannel, CRM and neuromarketing.

8 – How to speak in public

In one hour of the course, Google presents techniques and tips for a successful presentation.

Image: Reproduction/Envato/twenty20photos

9 – Design Thinking

This option is for those who want to learn tools and strategies of this method. It is offered by Fiap.

10 – Emotional balance in the age of uncertainty

Mental health became prominent because of COVID-19. The arrival of the pandemic affected personal and work relationships. Offered by EY, despite being new to the platform, the course is already one of the most sought after.

