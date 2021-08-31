How to know who visited my LinkedIn profile

LinkedIn (Android | iOS | Web) automatically records accounts that have visited your profile in the last 90 days. If the other person has not established privacy settings, you can view their name, profile picture, title, current company and how they found their profile.

LinkedIn’s free plan shows the total number of visitors, but it doesn’t show all profiles. To access the complete list, you must have a subscription to the LinkedIn Premium service, which also displays weekly information and graphs with the variation of visits in your account.

Want to find out who’s been watching your profile and choose what information is publicly available on the social network? The process is the same in the app and in the browser. See the step by step!

LinkedIn: How to know who visited my profile

Step 1: Open LinkedIn on your mobile or computer and select your account photo. Then tap “View profile”;

Access your profile on the social network (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 2: On your profile, go to the “Your Dashboard” box with general statistics about your account. Select the option “Who has seen your profile”;

Go ahead to find out who viewed your account (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 3: The app will display the absolute number of people and the list of profiles who have visited your LinkedIn account. With the LinkedIn Premium subscription, you can see the full list;

See the list of visitors (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 4: The social network still allows you to filter visits by tabs. It is possible to view visits by companies, positions and other options.

Use filters to analyze visits (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Changing Your LinkedIn Profile’s Visibility

Step 1: on your profile, tap the gear icon to open the settings;

Open LinkedIn Settings (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 2: Then select the “Visibility” option;

Change your visibility preferences (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 3: On the next screen, tap “Edit your public profile”;

Proceed to edit the amount of information that can be viewed (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 4: Choose whether you want to keep your profile public or limited to connections. The network also allows you to manually choose what information will be made available, such as job title, title and education. Changes are automatically saved.

Change profile visibility (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

