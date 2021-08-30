What is it like to enable Guest Mode in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge (Android l iOS l Desktop), like Google Chrome, offers users more than one temporary browsing option. In addition to the classic (and widely used) anonymous guide, Egde also offers Guest Mode.

As the name already suggests, Guest Mode is designed for two main situations: when third parties use your computer, or in the reverse scenario, when you need to access someone else’s machine.

What is Guest Mode?

But, after all, how does this feature work? Unlike incognito browsing, which records part of the activity, this mode leaves almost no trace. By enabling it, browsing history, download history, or even cookies and site data will not be recorded.

The program will only save the downloaded files. This is possible because Microsoft Edge creates a profile from scratch, which is completely deleted the moment the user closes the page.

How to Enable Guest Mode in Microsoft Edge

Step 1: Access your browser and click on the profile icon located in the upper right corner of the screen. Once this is done, select the command “Browse as guest”;

Click on the profile icon to access the options. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: From this action, the browser will open a new tab. To perform searches, click on the search bar and enter a term or the name of a website;

When activating temporary navigation mode, a new Microsoft Edge tab will open. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: When browsing the web as a guest, remember that records will not be saved. Also, some features such as the InPrivate window, Extensions, Collections and the share button are unavailable.

Perform your searches normally and when finished, close the tab. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to enable Guest Mode in Microsoft Edge. Try this type of browsing and share your experience in the comments below!

