Kyrgyzstan President Caparov: Turkey is among the most powerful countries in the world

Touching on the issue of creating a favorable environment for doing business in Kyrgyzstan, Caparov emphasized that radical economic reforms have begun in this area, including the development of fiscal, transport and logistics, and foreign trade policies.

Caparov added that they are focusing on the development and expansion of political, commercial and economic ties, security and military-technical cooperation, and they are trying to reach certain agreements on water resources, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, as well as health, education, culture, finance and technology.

