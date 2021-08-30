Tokyo Paralympics gold medal winner Sumit Antil: It was not my best performance, says Sumit Antil after winning gold with world record throws; Sumit Antil broke the world record 5 times in a day, still not satisfied, said – had to cross 70 meters

Tokyo
Indian para javelin thrower Sumit Antil, despite breaking a world record five times to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, says it was not his best performance and he will do better. Sumit, a javelin thrower from wrestling, won India’s second yellow medal in the men’s F64 event by winning gold. “It was my first Paralympics and I was a bit nervous as the competition was tough,” he said.

He said, ‘I was thinking that there will be a throw of more than 70 meters. Maybe I could even do 75 meters. It was not my best performance but I am happy to break the world record. Sumit was a wrestler before he lost his left leg in a motorcycle accident.

He said, ‘I was not a very good wrestler. In my locality, the family forces you to take up wrestling. I started wrestling at the age of seven to eight years and continued to play for four to five years. I was not such a good wrestler.


He said, ‘My life changed after the accident. When I went to the stadium to meet people in 2015, I saw para athletes. He said that if your stature is good then you can play next Paralympic. Who knows how to become a champion.’ And the same happened. “It’s like a dream come true,” he said. I am not able to express my feelings.

