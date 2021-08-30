Asian youth boxing: three gold six silver for india in asian youth

New Delhi

World youth bronze medalists Vishwamitra Chongtham (51kg), Vishal (80kg) and Neha (54kg) continued to dominate India by winning gold medals at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships in Dubai on Monday while six other Indian boxers won silver medals. .

Chongtham defeated Uzbekistan’s Kuziboev Ahmedzon 4-1. Vishal, on the other hand, defeated Akhmatov Sanjar of Kyrgyzstan 5-0. Among women, Neha defeated Kazakhstan’s Aishagul Yeleyubayeva 3-2.

On the other hand, Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) had to be content with the silver medal after losing 0-5 to reigning youth world champion Sanjar Tashkenbe of Kazakhstan. Vanshman (63.5kg) was defeated 5-0 by Yernur Suyunbe of Kazakhstan.

Jaideep Rawat (71kg) could not finish his match against Abdullahev Alokhon of Uzbekistan. In the women’s section, Nivedita (48kg) lost to Uzbekistan’s Farzona Fazilova in the final. Tamannaah (50kg) was defeated 4-1 by Sabina Bobokulawa of Uzbekistan. Simran was defeated 5-0 by Uzbek boxer Kazakova Feruza.

Five boxers, including a woman, won the bronze medal after losing in the semi-finals. Earlier in the Asian Junior Boxing Championships, India ended its campaign by winning eight gold medals. Of these, six gold medals were won by girls. Apart from this, India also won five silver and six bronze medals.

Six girls from India had reached the final, out of which six won gold medals while four others got silver medals. In the boys’ section, three Indians had reached the finals out of which two went on to win gold medals. India won gold medals at par with Kazakhstan. Uzbekistan topped with nine gold medals.

National champions Rohit Chamoli (48kg) and Bharat Joon (above 81kg) started off by winning gold medals in the boys’ section. It was followed by Vishu Rathi (48kg), Tanu (52kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg) and Kirti (above 81kg) in the girls’ category. Got the medals.

Kirti defeated Shugalya Risbek of Kazakhstan 4-1 while Mahi Raghav defeated Algerim Kabdolda of Kazakhstan 3-2. Nikita defeated Asem Tanatar of Kazakhstan while Pranjal defeated Akhjan of Kazakhstan 4-1.

Rudrika (70kg) lost to Oisha Terova of Uzbekistan 1-4 and Sanjana (81kg) lost 0-5 to Umit Ahilkair of Kazakhstan. Aanchal Saini (57kg) also had to settle for a silver medal after losing to Ujlan Sarasenbe of Kazakhstan.

For India, Devika Ghorpade (50kg), Arzoo (54kg) and Supriya Rawat (66kg) won the girls’ category while Ashish (54kg), Anshul (57kg) and Ankush (66kg) won the boys’ category. Won bronze medals in the category. In the last Asian Junior Championships 2019, India finished third with 21 medals (six gold, nine silver and six bronze).

In the junior category, gold medalists will be awarded $4,000 while silver and bronze medalists will receive $2,000 and $1,000, respectively. In the finals of youth competition, Preeti (57kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Khushi (63kg), Sneha (66kg), Khushi (75kg), Tanishbir (81kg) will play the finals in the women’s category.