Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili thanks Turkey to Afghanistan

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili made a statement regarding the evacuation of Georgian citizens in the capital Kabul, after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Zurabishvili said in a statement on his social media account, “All Georgians are safely returning home from Kabul to Georgia. We are grateful to our partners from Turkey, the UK and the USA for helping us with the evacuation of our citizens. With our partners who continue to carry out the evacuation process under an alarming situation. We are in solidarity,” he said.

