sumit antil: Haryana chief minister Manohar lal Khattar announces 6 cr for Antil 4 cr for Kathuniya; Haryana government to give Rs 6 crore to Sumit Antil, Rs 4 crore to Kathunia

Chandigarh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced an award of Rs 6 crore to world record javelin thrower Sumit Antil and Rs 4 crore to silver medalist Yogesh Kathunia, who won gold medal in Tokyo Paralympics.

According to the issued statement, the Haryana government will also give government jobs to both. The Chief Minister said that Antil has won the heart of not only Haryana but the entire country by winning a gold medal. He said that Kathunia has also brought laurels to the country along with the state.

When PM called golden boy Sumit Antil, know what happened

After winning the gold, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Antil over the phone and said that his performance would inspire the youth.



