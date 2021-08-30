What is and how to use Intel Turbo Boost on Mac

Before the introduction of the exceptional M1 chip, the processor introduced by Apple in its products last year, all Mac models — such as the iMac, MacBook, Mac Mini and Mac Pro — had an Intel processor in their physical structure.

However, on Mac models with Intel Core i5, i7, i9 or Xeon processors — that is, excluding those with Intel Core i3 — since 2009, there is Turbo Boost technology, which makes the processor’s performance improve your machine’s performance without actually harming it.

Note: Of course, for security reasons, the feature cannot be manually enabled or disabled by native means, through the macOS system settings and preferences. However, there is a free and safe program that allows you to access the handling of this functionality. It is noteworthy that this procedure is intended for advanced users and may compromise the operation of your Mac. Make the tutorial at your own risk.

Understand in the tutorial below how to manually enable or disable Intel Turbo Boost on your Mac:

Step 1: Go to the Turbo Boost Switcher program website and download the free version on your Mac.

Download the free version of Turbo Booster Switcher. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2: With the installation DMG file downloaded on your machine, click to open and install Turbo Booster Switcher.

Click on the DMG file to open it. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 3: From the installer window, drag the program icon to your Mac’s Applications folder.

Drag the app icon to your Mac’s Applications folder. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 4: Now drag the Program Items folder to your Mac’s Applications folder. Note: These two actions, mentioned in Steps 3 and 4, need to be done necessarily in this order and cannot be done at the same time, as the macOS security protocols can activate a protection against program operation.

Now drag the app items folder to your Mac’s apps folder. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 5: Since this is an external internet download, ie it did not come from the Mac App Store, you will need to confirm that you want to open Turbo Boost Switcher.

Confirm that you want to open the program. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 6: It is very possible that a system security notification will ask you to release the full functioning of the program. If this message appears for you, click to open your Mac’s Security Preferences. If it doesn’t, skip to Step 10.

Click to open Security Preferences. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 7: In the Security Preferences window, click on the lock, located in the lower left corner of the screen, to be able to make changes to the macOS security system permissions.

Click on the lock to be able to make changes to the macOS permissions. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 8: Click the “Allow” button to release the Turbo Boost Switcher fully functioning on your Mac.

Click to allow the program to run fully. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 9: After permission, you will need to restart your machine for your permission settings to take effect on the system.

Restart your machine so the permission settings can take effect on the system. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 10: When your machine restarts, find the open program in the menu bar and click on it. Right at the top of the options window, you’ll find how to enable or disable Intel’s Turbo Boost feature on your Mac.

Enable or disable Intel’s Turbo Boost feature on your Mac. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 11: If you want to return to automatic mode using Turbo Booster feature on your machine, just close the program.

To return to automatic mode, just close the program. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

