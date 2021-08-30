How to Remove All PowerPoint Slide Annotations

How to Remove All PowerPoint Slide Annotations

PowerPoint is a slideshow editor that offers its users a number of functions and features, one of them being the ability to create notes on your slides. While it’s a pretty cool thing, if you need to recycle a presentation, you might need to remove all the notes you made earlier.

Instead of deleting each one manually, be aware that the editor has a feature capable of deleting them all at once. If this is the intention, be aware that this procedure can be performed extremely quickly and practically. Check out how below!

How to Remove All PowerPoint Slide Annotations

Step 1: Open a PowerPoint presentation and click on “File” in the upper left corner.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Open a PowerPoint presentation and click “File” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: Next, go to the “Information” tab on the left side menu.

Then go to the “Information” tab (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: Click “Check for Problems” and select “Inspect Document”.

Click on the indicated location and select “Inspect Document” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: Uncheck all options, leave only “Presentation Notes” checked and click “Inspect”.

Leave only “Presentation Notes” checked and click “Inspect” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5: If the notes are found, click “Remove All” to delete them at once.

Click “Remove All” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6: A message will confirm that all annotations have been removed from the slides, please proceed editing it normally.

Once that’s done, you can remove annotations from the PowerPoint slides (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! Now you can remove all PowerPoint slide annotations.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.