the hundred men’s final: paul stirling, ross whiteley shine as brave beat birmingham southern phoenix by 32 runs, clinch the hundred men’s final: paul stirling and vitley win ‘the hundred’ title

Highlights

The Hundred tournament was organized for the first time, Sterling was named the player of the match, Liam Livingstone became the player of the series New Delhi

The Hundred Won the first title of the tournament.

The Birmingham team, captained by Moeen Ali, could only manage 136 runs for 5 wickets, chasing the target of 169 runs set by Southern. For him, Livam Livingstone scored 46 runs in 19 balls while Moeen Ali scored 36 runs in 30 balls.

Chris Benjamin remained unbeaten on 23 off 25 balls while Benny Howell returned unbeaten on 20 off 14 balls. For South, George Garten, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills and Jake Lintot took one wicket each. Sterling was named Player of the Match while Livingstone was named Player of the Series.

Earlier, Birmingham Phoenix won the toss and invited South, led by James Vince, to bat first. Southern Brave did not start well. Opener Quinton de Kock returned to the pavilion after scoring 7 runs. Braves had lost their two wickets for 35 runs at one point.

Sterling hit 6 sixes in his half-century innings

Sterling and Alex Davis then took over the innings. Both took the total to 85 runs. Sterling was dismissed for 61 runs off 36 balls with the help of 2 fours and 6 sixes. Tim David returned to the pavilion after scoring 15 runs off 6 balls.

Milne took 2 wickets

Vitaly hit 4 fours and as many sixes in his aggressive innings. Brave scored 168 runs for 5 wickets. Adam Milne took the highest two wickets for Phoenix.