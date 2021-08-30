Vasu Paranjape sachin tendulkar sunil gavaskar: Nahi rahe sachin tendulkar sunil gavaskar ko top ballebaj banane wale Vasu Paranjape Passes Away: Dronacharya of Mumbai Cricket, Vasu Paranjape, helped Sachin-Gavaskar to become a cannon batsman

Mumbai

Veteran coach Vasu Paranjpe, considered the Dronacharya of Mumbai cricket, died on Monday at the age of 82. He is survived by wife Lalita, two daughters and son Jatin, who is a former India cricketer and national selector. Vasu is also credited with perfecting the game of Little Master Sunil Gavaskar and Master Blaster Tendulkar.

Mumbai Cricket Association Secretary Sanjay Naik and Joint Secretary Shah Alam Shaikh said in a statement, “Mumbai Cricket Association condoles the sad demise of Shri Vasu Paranjpe who breathed his last on 30 August 2021. On behalf of the MCA Apex Council members, member clubs and the cricketing world, we mourn his demise.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray also condoled Paranjpe’s death. Paranjpe was associated with Indian cricket, especially Mumbai cricket, in various roles for six decades. He was a coach, selector, mentor and advisor. No one could read the pulse of Mumbai cricket like him. He gave Sunil Gavaskar the nickname ‘Sunny’.

He scored 785 runs in 29 first-class matches but these figures do not describe his greatness. His knowledge of the game and the ability to work on the mindset of the players made him special. He spoke Hindi, English, Marathi and Gujarati fluently. He was the captain of the Dadar Union team from where stalwarts like Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar emerged.

He was entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the Indian team’s preparation camp in Mumbai before the 1987 World Cup. His son Jatin recently co-authored the book ‘Cricket Drona’ with journalist Anand Vasu in which several international cricketers from India mentioned the role of Vasu sir in their career.

