Turkey included in the EU’s Digital Covid-19 Certificate System

The General Directorate of Civil Aviation (SHGM) announced that Turkey has been included in the European Union’s (EU) Digital Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate System.

The following statements were included in the announcement on the SHGM’s website:

“Within the framework of the information made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the adequacy decision (Adequacy Decision) to be included in the EU’s Digital Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate System and to give equivalence to the vaccine certificates issued by our country (Adequacy Decision) was accepted by the EU Commission on 19 August. It was published in the Official Journal of the EU.